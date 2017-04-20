Football: India goalkeeper Subrata Paul fails dope test, says AIFF

Veteran India goalkeeper Subrata Paul has failed an out-of-competition dope test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency in March, the All India Football Federation said on Tuesday.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told PTI, “Yes, Subrata Paul’s ‘A’ sample has returned positive for a banned substance and he can be banned for four years if his ‘B’ sample also tests positive. The urine sample was taken by NADA on March 18 when the Indian team was in the national camp in Mumbai.” He added that all players had been tested during that camp.

The 30-year-old is now looking at a four-year ban, which could be potentially career-threatening if his Sample B also tests positive.

However, Paul has vowed to prove his innocence, by getting his B Sample tested.

“I am shocked at this news that I failed a dope test. I have not got any official communication from the NADA or the AIFF. I am getting to know about this from the media. I will prove my innocence as I have played the game with honesty and integrity in my career of more than 10 years now,” Paul told PTI.

“I will request for the ‘B’ sample test as I believe that I have not done anything to fail a dope test. All the players were tested during the Mumbai national camp and I never thought that my sample will return positive,” he added.

Under WADA guidelines, NADA will have to inform the player and his federation about the result. The player has the right to request for a confirmatory ‘B’ sample test and will be under provisional suspension till the result the second sample test. The new WADA regulations mandate that a first-time dope offender will serve a maximum period of four years.

Paul made his debut in 2007 and went on to represent India in 64 games till 2015.