The business wrap: Nifty ends at an all-time high at 9,306 points, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: RBI chief Urjit Patel pitched for the merger of some public sector banks, and Reliance Industries reported 11.5% rise in its Q4 net profits.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Nifty crosses 9,300 benchmark for first time ever, following global cues and Reliance rally: Bharti Infratel was the major gainer on the broader indices.
- Where would Apple, IBM have been if they did not source best talent, says Urjit Patel on H-1B visa rules: The RBI governor suggested the merger of some public sector banks would help in dealing with the problem of non-performing assets.
- Reliance Industries reports 11.5% rise in Q4 net profits: The company said higher refining margins had helped it make gains worth Rs 8,053 crore.
- French luxury goods brand LVMH to get full control of Christian Dior after €12bn deal: Bernard Arnault, the richest man in France, is the CEO of both companies.
- Wipro posts a marginal 0.43% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit: The software firm also approved issue of bonus shares, wherein shareholders with one share will get an additional one.
- Indian IT firms account for less than 20% of approved H-1B visas, says Nasscom: The trade association challenged the White House’s claim of TCS, Infosys and Cognizant bagging a ‘lion’s share’ of the work permits granted.
- Centre to increase access to life-saving tuberculosis drug at its clinics, reported Reuters: Bedaquiline will be available to patients at 140 government-run hospitals, the Health Ministry’s TB division chief said.