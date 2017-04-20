Sports News

BCCI rejects International Cricket Council chairperson Shashank Manohar’s revenue model proposal

The development indicates a deepening rift between the two organisations over the matter.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday rejected the International Cricket Council’s offer of an additional $100 million (approximately Rs 6,428 crore) under the proposed revenue model, PTI reported. The development indicates a deepening rift between the two organisations over the matter. A BCCI official confirmed that the international organisation’s chairperson, Shashank Manohar, had even given them a deadline to respond to the offer .

“From our end, we will not get back to him as we do not even consider it an offer,” the official told the news agency. The BCCI official said the offer was not considered as it was the ICC members and not the chairperson who “decide on who gets what share of the pie”.

The two organisations are in disagreement over BCCI’s share in the proposed revenue model. Manohar’s proposal seeks to reduce the Indian organisation’s share to $290 million from the existing $579 million, the news agency reported. The official said the ICC chairperson’s plan was to reduce BCCI’s share to increase the quota allotted to other member nations.

The BCCI, however, proposes to retain its quota while devising a plan to increase the share awarded to other members.

The BCCI has also not announceed its squad for the Champions Trophy, the deadline for which is today. It will announce the squad on Thursday, April 27, after an ICC Board meeting where several governance and revenue reforms will be voted on, Hindustan Times reported.

