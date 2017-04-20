Donald Trump invites entire US senate to White House for briefing on North Korea
The president met ambassadors from UN member states on the security council and reiterated his stand against the nation’s frequent missile tests.
President Donald Trump has invited the entire United Sates Senate to the White House for a briefing on North Korea on Wednesday, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. The senators will be briefed about the ongoing tension between US and North Korea by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis.
On Monday, Trump met ambassadors from United Nations member states on the security council and reiterated his stand against the Kim Jong-un administration’s frequent nuclear missile tests. “The status quo in North Korea is unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programmes,” the US president said on Monday. “North Korea is a big world problem, and it’s a problem we have to finally solve.”
Tillerson will also hold a meeting of security council foreign ministers on the issue in New York on Friday. “This meeting will give the security council the opportunity to discuss ways to maximise the impact of existing security council measures and to show their resolve to response further provocations with appropriate new measures,” said Mark Toner, state department spokesman.
North Korea on Sunday detained a US citizen amid rising tensions between the two countries. However, the reasons for his detention have not been released. On the same day, the isolated nation also threatened to sink a US aircraft carrier as a show of its military powers. The threat came after two Japanese navy ships joined the group for exercises in the western Pacific.