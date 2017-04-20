The big news: States seal borders with Chhattisgarh to ‘flush out’ Maoists, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI filed an FIR against ex-director Ranjit Sinha in coal scam case, and the websites of universities were hacked by a pro-Pakistani group.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Neighbouring states seal borders with Chhattisgarh to ‘flush out’ Maoists behind Sukma ambush: Border areas of Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert.
- CBI files FIR against former director Ranjit Sinha in coal scam case: He allegedly met a few prime accused at his house, and tried to influence the investigation into the case.
- Delhi University, IIT, AMU websites hacked by pro-Pakistan group: They posted messages promoting freedom for Kashmir, and against the Indian government.
- Why is the Delhi Police not taking action against TTV Dinakaran in EC bribery case, asks court: The judge said the ‘whole allegations’ were against the AIADMK leader.
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses media of distorting MM Mani’s alleged remarks against women: The Opposition shouted slogans demanding the minister’s resignation for his comments, forcing the session to be adjourned for the day.
- Dozens of Islamic names banned in China’s Muslim-majority Xinjiang province, says report: Children with the prohibited names will not be eligible for household registration which is essential for accessing public school education.
- Faye Dunaway says she feels ‘guilty’ for Oscar’s Best Picture award error: The actor told NBC News she was ‘not angry’ but was ‘completely stunned’ by what had happened.
- BCCI rejects International Cricket Council chairperson Shashank Manohar’s revenue model proposal: The development indicates a deepening rift between the two organisations over the matter.
- Bombay High Court grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in 2008 Malegaon blast case: The bench denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was the other prime accused in the case.
- Where would Apple, IBM have been if they did not source best talent: Urjit Patel on H-1B visa rules: The RBI governor suggested the merger of some public sector banks would help in dealing with the problem of non-performing assets.