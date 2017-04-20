North Korea conducts major live-fire drill even as US sends a submarine to South Korea
President Donald Trump will join his Senate for a briefing on the isolated nation today.
North Korea on Tuesday held a major live-fire exercise to mark the foundation of its military, a day before United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the entire Senate for a briefing on the isolated nation. The exercise was carried out even as the US dispatched a submarine, the USS Michigan, to South Korea, Reuters reported.
The buildup of arms in the region comes amid growing concerns over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes. Besides the USS Michigan, which can carry ballistic and cruise missiles, the US also sent in an aircraft carrier strike group to Korean waters. The region has been tense with both countries heading for a face-off.
On April 17, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol had said Pyongyang will continue with its testing activities despite criticism from the international community and increasing hostilities with the US. He has also warned that Washington’s decision to initiate military action against it would lead to an “all out war”. The Pentagon had announced on April 16 that Pyongyang had failed to launch a missile on its east coast.
On Tuesday, however, it was not missiles that were showcased but long-range artillery units, according to South Korea’s military. Seoul’s Navy said it was conducting its own live-fire exercise with US destroyers in waters west of the Korean peninsula and will soon join the approaching US carrier group.