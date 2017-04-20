Delhi: AAP MLA Alka Lamba claims BJP is trying to poach party members by offering government posts
Without naming who, she alleged that a saffron party leader had called and offered her a Lok Sabha ticket to quit AAP.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to poach her outfit’s MLAs by offering them high-level government posts. “The BJP is making its leaders call up AAP MLAs and tell them that the party is coming to an end,” she said, adding that had they offered AAP legislators Lok Sabha tickets and important positions in the government, according to PTI.
Without naming the BJP leader, Lamba claimed she got a call from a party member who had said the Narendra Modi government will “soon impose President’s Rule in Delhi, just like it did in Arunchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand”. She made the statements in a series of tweets, pointing out similar tactics used by the saffron party before politician Shazia Ilmi defected from the AAP to the BJP.
Ilmi, who had joined the BJP in 2015 and appointed an independent director with PSU Engineers India Ltd, countered Lamba’s claim demanding proof to support the allegations. “Well, I challenge you to prove this or get ready for a another defamation case? Any evidence or just gassing? (sic)” she said on Twitter.
In recent weeks, a number of AAP and Congress leaders have switched to the BJP camp. On March 27, AAP legislator Ved Prakash had defected to the BJP ahead of the civic body elections. The Congress’ Delhi stalwart Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the saffron outfit on April 18, citing “irregularities” in ticket distribution for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.