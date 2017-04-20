MCD poll results: Counting begins across 35 centres in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is all set to have a new dispensation on Wednesday as counting of votes to the civic body started at 8 am. As many as 35 centres – 16 in North Delhi, 13 in south and six in east – have been set up for the process. Around 90,000 security personnel have been deployed across these counting centres to prevent untoward incidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are the key players. The Janata Dal(United), former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India, Shiv Sena and Bahujan Samaj Party had also fielded candidates for the Delhi civic body elections. The BJP had won the last two civic polls in the Capital.

The polls, held on April 23, had seen a poor voter turnout of only around 53.58%. Residents of the Capital voted to elect 270 members of three civic bodies – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Polling in two wards – Maujpur in East Delhi and Sarai Pipal in North Delhi – was postponed after the death of two candidates.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines on the day of the polls. He had claimed that people with voters’ slips were not being allowed to exercise their franchise. On Monday, Kejriwal had also threatened to launch a “movement” if the BJP swept the elections, as predicted by exit polls.

The exit polls on Monday had predicted that the BJP will win 220 of the 270 seats. They also forecast a complete rout for the AAP. Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav had said earlier that the Delhi civic elections would be a referendum on the Kejriwal government.

Like AAP, the Congress also debunked the exit poll predictions, which had said the party will bag only around 31 seats. Congress leaders claimed it will be a close fight with the BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, is confident of a landslide victory. “I never saw such public support for a party in my life. We are expecting a landslide victory,” said the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

Counting of votes for Delhi Municipal polls begins #DelhiMCDElections2017 pic.twitter.com/f8cjQGrc3b — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offers prayers ahead of counting of votes for #DelhiMcdElection2017 pic.twitter.com/KQXtvauaYq — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017