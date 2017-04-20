state news

MCD poll results: Counting begins across 35 centres in Delhi

The BJP, AAP and Congress were the key contenders in the elections to 270 seats in three regional civic bodies.

IANS

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is all set to have a new dispensation on Wednesday as counting of votes to the civic body started at 8 am. As many as 35 centres – 16 in North Delhi, 13 in south and six in east – have been set up for the process. Around 90,000 security personnel have been deployed across these counting centres to prevent untoward incidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are the key players. The Janata Dal(United), former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India, Shiv Sena and Bahujan Samaj Party had also fielded candidates for the Delhi civic body elections. The BJP had won the last two civic polls in the Capital.

The polls, held on April 23, had seen a poor voter turnout of only around 53.58%. Residents of the Capital voted to elect 270 members of three civic bodies – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Polling in two wards – Maujpur in East Delhi and Sarai Pipal in North Delhi – was postponed after the death of two candidates.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines on the day of the polls. He had claimed that people with voters’ slips were not being allowed to exercise their franchise. On Monday, Kejriwal had also threatened to launch a “movement” if the BJP swept the elections, as predicted by exit polls.

The exit polls on Monday had predicted that the BJP will win 220 of the 270 seats. They also forecast a complete rout for the AAP. Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav had said earlier that the Delhi civic elections would be a referendum on the Kejriwal government.

Like AAP, the Congress also debunked the exit poll predictions, which had said the party will bag only around 31 seats. Congress leaders claimed it will be a close fight with the BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, is confident of a landslide victory. “I never saw such public support for a party in my life. We are expecting a landslide victory,” said the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.