National News

Alwar lynching: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje says those responsible will not be spared

A day earlier, state Home Affairs Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had called the victim, Pehlu Khan, a cow smuggler.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday broke her silence on the Alwar lynching, saying those responsible for brutally beating up 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan will not be spared, ANI reported. “The police are investigating the case. A few suspects have been arrested. Such things will be tolerated in Rajasthan. The wrongdoers will not be spared,” Raje said while addressing the media in Jaipur.

She spoke out on the violence a day after Rajasthan Home Affairs Minister Gulab Chand Kataria called Khan, a resident of Haryana, a cow smuggler. During a discussion in the Assembly on Monday, Kataria had said that “a smuggler has no religion”, further claiming that Khan did not have valid papers for to transport cows. He had also said that Khan had three cases of cow smuggling against him, according to The Times of India.

However, the police on Tuesday had clarified that there were no previous cases against Khan, The Indian Express reported. Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash had said, “There were cases against Khan’s son Irshad, but none against Khan himself.”

On April 1, Khan and four others were returning to Haryana from Rajasthan with their cattle when they were stopped by cow vigilantes, even though they are believed to have had the right documents to prove they had purchased the animals at a fair. The vigilante group brutally assaulted Khan, who later succumbed to his injuries.

After the assault, none of the attackers were arrested. Instead, the police had booked the victims on charges of cow smuggling. Three people from the mob – seen in a video of the attack that went viral – were arrested on April 5. The accused are members of a cow vigilante group affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.