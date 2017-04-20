The big news: Dinakaran, his aide arrested in AIADMK cash-for-symbol case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Counting for Delhi’s MCD polls has begun, and North Korea conducted five live-fire drills.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AIADMK’s TTV Dinakaran arrested for attempting to bribe Election Commission official: The party leader’s longtime aide Mallikarjuna has also been taken into custody, though his role in the cash-for-symbol scandal is not clear yet.
- Counting for MCD polls begins across 35 centres in Delhi: The BJP, AAP and Congress were the key contenders in the elections to 270 seats in three regional civic bodies.
- North Korea conducts major live-fire drill even as US sends a submarine to South Korea: President Donald Trump will join his Senate for a briefing on the isolated nation today.
- Neighbouring states seal borders with Chhattisgarh to ‘flush out’ Maoists behind Sukma ambush: Border areas of Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert.
- CBI files FIR against former director Ranjit Sinha in coal scam case: He allegedly met a few prime accused at his house, and tried to influence the investigation into the case.
- Centre cautions states against leak of Aadhaar data: The Information and Technology ministry said such breaches could attract jail term of up to three years.
- States will decide whether to scrap ‘grace marks’ policy, clarifies Centre: Boards should not be in a race to increase marks and sky-touching grades should be replaced with genuine scores, said the human resource development minister.
- BJP chief Amit Shah launches ‘Mission Bengal’ from Naxalbari village: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee downplayed the event and accused the saffron party of trying to divide people along religious lines.
- Bombay High Court grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in 2008 Malegaon blast case: The bench denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was the other prime accused in the case.
- Faye Dunaway says she feels ‘guilty’ for Oscar’s Best Picture award error: The actor told NBC News she was ‘not angry’ but was ‘completely stunned’ by what had happened.