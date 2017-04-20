Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty soars past 9,300 mark after early trends show BJP win in MCD polls
Wipro and Gail were the top gainers on both indices.
The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Wednesday touched a new all-time high of 30,071.61. It was trading 127.23 points up at 30,070.47 at 10.10 am. The broader National Stock Exchange Nifty, too, opened higher than its record closing mark of 9,306.60 on Tuesday. It was trading at 9,333.50, up 26.90 points.
Indian markets soared after early trends of the Delhi civic body election results showed the Bharatiya Janata Party with a major lead over its main contenders – the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. The saffron party had won the last two civic polls in the Capital. The exit polls on Monday had predicted a win for the BJP in 220 of the 270 seats.
Wipro, Tata Steel and Gail were the top gainers in the BSE index in the morning trade, while Cipla, Hero Motors and Infosys were the worst performers. Wipro and Gail led the gains on the NSE index, as well, along with Hindalco, with Bharti Infratel emerging the biggest loser.
Meanwhile, the rupee also strengthened and crossed the 64 mark against the United States dollar. The Indian currency opened at 64.16 a dollar and touched a 20-month high of 63.96. At 9.15 am, the rupee was trading at 63.97 a dollar, up 0.40% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.28. However, the gain was primarily because of strong global trends, according to Mint.