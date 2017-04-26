India finishes second at the 2017 Ice Hockey Challenge Cup of Asia
The team won two of their three matches in the tournament held in Kuwait.
The Indian men’s Ice Hockey team on Tuesday finished runners-up in the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation Challenge Cup of Asia in Kuwait City, Kuwait. They competed in the Division I category.
IIHF conducts the tournament for Asian countries that are not in the World Championship programme, or play only in the lowest division, to give them a chance to compete.
India, who finished last in Division I in the previous edition of the Challenge Cup, won two games and lost one this time to come in second. They beat Oman in their first match 3-2, followed by an 8-5 loss to the hosts and eventual winners, Kuwait, who were promoted to the top division.
In their last match, India trounced Macau by a margin of 7-3 to end their campaign on a high. They were also the only team to score a goal against Kuwait. The team, led by 39-year-old Abdul Hakim, finished with a total of 15 goals, with 30-year-old forward Rigzin Norboo emerging the top scorer for India with five goals.