Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken on Wednesday announced that he will resign from his post, taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the civic body elections in the Capital. “We have made a reasonable comeback, but I had hoped to do better in the polls, he told reporters, adding that he will not take up any post in the Congress and will work as a party worker for a year.

Maken’s statement comes as early trends in the Municipal Council of Delhi election results show the Bharatiya Janata Party with a major lead over the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, its two main rivals. Counting is on in 35 centres across the city.