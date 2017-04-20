education trends

DU likely to start course on how to write FB posts, blogs for English literature students

It will be part of a skill enhancement course on Academic Writing.

Delhi University will soon start offering tutorials for writing blogs and Facebook posts as part of a skill enhancement course on Academic Writing. It is one of the components of the section on Writing for Mass Media Purposes. The Academic Writing paper, on the other hand, is one of 11 optional papers that a college can choose to offer students studying English as honours or pass course.

Apart from writing blogs and Facebook posts, the students will also learn how to write cover letters and the nuances of proof reading. The idea was mooted by the English department’s choice-based credit system core committee.

The department has sent a proposal to all the DU colleges and sought feedback. “The final framework will be decided after receiving feedback from colleges, the deadline for which is May 1. The approved draft will then be placed before the Academic and Executive Council for the final nod,” an official of the English Department told PTI.

Christel R Devadawson, head of the English department at the varsity, defended the new changes. “Skill enhancement courses in general are meant to take the emphasis from just literary centric teaching to broad-based, everyday, contemporary concerns,” she told the Hindustan Times.

However, several teachers have disagreed. Saikat Ghosh, who teaches English at SGTB Khalsa College, welcomed the move to start teaching students how to communicate effectively on social media, but raised questions on the process of introducing these changes. “My problem is with the way these changes have been brought about without any consultations with teachers at large,” he told Hindustan Times.

This comes after the varsity proposed to include author Chetan Bhagat’s debut novel Five Point Someone as a general elective paper for honours students, barring English. The recommendation drew widespread criticism.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.