Delhi court sends AIADMK Amma leader Dinakaran to police custody for 7 days
He was produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court in connection with an Election Commission bribery case.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran (pictured above, centre) on Wednesday was sent to seven days in police custody after he was produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court in connection with an Election Commission bribery case, News18 reported. Dinakaran had moved a bail application in the court. Police, however, asked the court to grant them custody of the Tamil Nadu leader for a week, saying that they need to take him to Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru as part of their investigation.
Dinakaran was arrested on Tuesday night after he was accused of attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to retain the party’s “two leaves” symbol for his faction. Dinakaran, who is AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala’s nephew, had been called for questioning at the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday, said Praveer Ranjan, joint commissioner of police (crime).
Dinakaran’s Personal Assistant Janardhana is believed to have agreed to be a witness in the case, according to PTI. Dinakaran’s arrest came hours after a special court had asked the Delhi Police why no action had been taken against Dinakaran when they had produced suspected middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to extend his custody.
While Dinakaran had admitted to meeting with Chandrasekhar, he denied conspiring to bribe Election Commission officials to retain the party’s symbol. Chandrasekhar had allegedly told Dinakaran that the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol would go to the Sasikala faction if he was paid Rs 50 crore. The police will now conduct searches at Chandrasekhar’s Kochi residence to trace the amount he claims he was paid.
On April 17, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Dinakaran after arresting Chandrasekhar from a hotel room in the Capital the previous day. The Election Commission had frozen the party’s symbol following the AIADMK’s split into two factions, one led by Sasikala and the other by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Both camps had staked claim to it.