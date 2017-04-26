Harbhajan Singh accuses expat Jet Airways pilot of racist assault on passengers

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday alleged that an expatriate Jet Airways pilot had made racist remarks and physically assaulted passengers on board a Chandigarh-Mumbai Jet Airways flight on April 3. In a series of tweets, Singh demanded strict action against the pilot, whom he named as Bernd Hoesslin. Using the hashtag “Proud to be India”, Singh said the pilot was abusive despite “earning here [India]”.

Singh told NDTV that the airline has not penalised the pilot even 23 days after the incident. “The pilot must be sacked, and sent back to his country”, the news channel quoted him as saying.

Singh claimed the pilot referred to a flyer as a “bloody Indian” and assaulted a female and a disabled man on board the flight. His comments are an apparent reference to passenger Pooja Gujaral’s Facebook account, where she accused the pilot of yelling at her disabled friend for delaying the flight by “checking-in” his wheelchair, NDTV reported.

She said the airline had a provision to check-in the wheelchair. “He [the pilot] got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying ‘Get out’! I moved him aside and warned him against touching me! He said ‘You bloody Indian’ and that is when I gave him hell.”

Gujaral said that while other crew members apologised, the pilot continued with his aggressive behaviour.

Jet Airways has expressed regret over the incident and said they have launched an investigation into the allegations, NDTV reported. “Corrective action will be taken after due investigation. The airline has, as per policy, initiated a full-fledged investigation, based on specific inputs from guests, concerned departments and agencies,” the news channel quoted a Jet Airways official as saying.

On Facebook, Gujaral said she had filed a non-cognisable complaint as police had refused to file an FIR.

The airline’s union had raised their concerns about the “racist approach” by expat pilots working with Jet Airways and demanded that they be barred, NDTV reported. The airliner has around almost 60 pilots who fall under the expatriate category.

