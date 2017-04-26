AADHAAR CONTROVERSY

Making Aadhar compulsory for Income Tax returns is against the Constitution, Supreme Court told

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing cases challenging the validity of the Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act.

Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed spirited arguments against making Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number given to residents, mandatory for filing income tax returns and obtaining a Permanent Account Number, with senior lawyer Arvind Datar claiming that the amendment to the Income Tax Act facilitating such a move was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Article 14 guarantees all citizens equality before law and states that the “State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.” It also places “prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.”

Datar appeared in court on behalf of Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha MP, Binoy Viswam, whose petition challenged the constitutional validity of the Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act, a provision included through the Finance Bill in the Budget session of the Parliament last month. Datar argued that the very nature of the amendment made Aadhaar mandatory only for individuals and not other category of income tax assessees such as partnership firms and companies.

The lawyer argued that by doing so, it discriminated against individuals, who under the Income Tax Act could be deemed a separate class of persons.

He also criticised the Centre for going back on its undertaking before the Supreme Court that Aadhaar would not be made mandatory to access any benefit or service.

When the proceedings began on Wednesday morning, the bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan initially refused to entertain pleadings for a stay on Section 139 AA. “There is a pending constitutional challenge to Aadhaar on the basis of privacy. There cannot be a stay,” the bench said.

The lawyers appearing for those challenging the change in income tax law then said that they would not go into the aspect of privacy, which was being dealt with by a Constitution bench scrutinising the validity of the Aadhaar Act itself. Rather, for the sake of this particular case, it would be assumed that the Aadhaar Act was valid and the court could decide whether the move to make the unique identification number mandatory for income tax returns was arbitrary and imposed unreasonable restrictions on citizens.

Violating Article 14

Datar said Section 139 AA, which made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and for applying for PAN, was not part of the original Finance Bill. It was included later and no reason was given on why it was being done.

The lawyer said the Income Tax Act has different categories of assessees like individuals, Hindu undivided family, partnership firms and companies. Section 139 AA states that those eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number should quote it while filing income tax returns. Since under law all categories except an individual are artificial persons, they are not required to obtain Aadhaar.

“This discriminates individuals as a class of people,” Datar argued.

The lawyer also listed 18 different areas where quoting PAN was mandatory, including banking transactions of over Rs 50,000. If PAN becomes invalid due to a person not obtaining Aadhaar, it would virtually mean “civil death”.

Secondly, Datar said the language of 139 AA was problematic as it suggested that the invalidation of PAN could be enforced retrospectively. The new section said a failure to link Aadhaar to PAN by July 1, the PAN, after that date, will be deemed invalid as if the person never applied for it. This, the lawyer argued, would lead to reopening of decades-old assessments and proceedings against individuals who have duly paid tax. Under the Income Tax Act, lack of PAN will attract double the tax.

However, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi intervened and strongly objected to such an interpretation and said Section 139 AA will not apply retrospectively but prospectively from July 1. The bench, in response to this exchange, indicated that they too preferred the prospective reading of the section.

Violating promises

Datar also argued that by making Aadhaar mandatory for income tax returns, the Centre had nullified a previous directive of the Supreme Court, which made it clear that Aadhaar cannot be made compulsory for any benefit or service. While this order of the court was an interim one, he said it carried the same force as a judgement as it was in the form of a mandamus (command).

The route taken by Centre to nullify the Supreme Court’s order was invalid. “If they want to replace PAN with Aadhaar, they should amend the parent Act. While Aadhaar in the Aadhaar Act is voluntary, it has been made compulsory under the Income Tax Act through Section 139 AA,” he added.

Further, the lawyer said nowhere in the Aadhaar Act has it been stated that curbing black money and duplication of PAN was an objective.

The Centre, in its counter affidavit, claimed that linking Aadhaar with PAN will help contain the flow of black money by making duplication of PAN impossible. Rohatgi told the court that a big fraud was being done to the nation through 10 lakh fake PANs. “Are you propagating public interest or stating that the fraud should go on?” he asked.

To this, Datar said Aadhaar was not immune to duplication and said for every 100 citizens, there were now 104 Aadhaar numbers. In Delhi, it was 132.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan, appearing for human rights activist Bezwada Wilson, said an individual had complete dominion over his or her body. Under the Indian Constitution, he said state cannot claim dominion over the body. Otherwise, the state becomes totalitarian.

He said by insisting on Aadhaar, which involves biometric verification through fingerprints and iris scans, the state was violating this important principle. He said Aadhaar applies to even children, who are below the age of free consent. Further, he said the intimate information of an individual goes to private entities who do registration for the government. The state has blacklisted 34,000 such private players for various violations, indicating how dangerous the system was, he pointed out.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead taken a part invested it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely the make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs?Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to?There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes?Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs?No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky?Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns?No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of MF is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.