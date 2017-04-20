The big news: BJP dedicates MCD poll win to CRPF men killed in Sukma, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: TTV Dinakaran was sent to police custody for five days, and a new CRPF chief was appointed days after 25 personnel were killed in an ambush.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Delhi for their ‘faith’ in BJP after it sweeps MCD elections: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the winning party and state Congress president Ajay Maken resigned from his post.
- Delhi court sends AIADMK Amma leader Dinakaran to police custody for 5 days: He was produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court in connection with an Election Commission bribery case.
- New CRPF chief appointed two days after 25 personnel killed in Sukma ambush: Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar is from the 1983 batch of IPS.
- Making Aadhaar compulsory for Income Tax returns is against the Constitution, Supreme Court told: The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing cases challenging the validity of Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act.
- Government suspends social media in Kashmir for a month: However, ANI reported that the administration had banned 22 social networking sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp, for a month.
- ‘Don’t arrest rowdy elements, call their parents’, UP Police chief tells anti-Romeo squads: He has issued a list of dos and don’ts for the squads to follow.
- Jet Airways ‘de-rosters’ expat pilot over racial abuse allegations made by Harbhajan Singh: The cricketer claimed that the airline’s staffer had referred to a flyer as a ‘bloody Indian’ and assaulted a woman and a disabled man on board the flight.
- Uber plans to test network of ‘vertical take-off and landing vehicles’ by 2020: The company is planning on launching the trials in United States’ Dallas city as well as Dubai.
- Islamophobic incidents at US borders up by 1,000% since Donald Trump took charge, says activist group: Out of the 193 cases involving Customs and Borders Protection officials, 181 were recorded after the first travel ban was introduced.
Swipe right on Tinder to help world's last northern white rhino keep his species alive: