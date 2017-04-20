Parliamentary panel suggests reservation for transgender persons: Report
The community is one of the most marginalised in the country and therefore quota should be considered for them, said a member of the committee.
A parliamentary committee examining the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, has suggested that the government should consider reservation for transgender persons, PTI reported on Wednesday. The community is one of the most marginalised in the country and there should be a way to provide education and employment to transgender persons to help them lead a respectful life, PTI quoted an unidentified member of the panel as saying.
The standing committee on social justice and empowerment is examining the Bill which seeks to define the term “transgender”. The Bill also aims at doing away with discrimination against people from the community and giving them the right to “self-perceived” gender identity. The Bill mentions equipping every establishment with a grievance redressal process to ensure protection from harassment and discrimination.
Punishments will include jail term ranging from six months to two years. A penalty will also be imposed on anyone found guilty of forcing transgender persons into bonded labour or begging, according to the Bill. A similar punishment will be meted out to those who force them to leave their homes or villages or deny them basic rights.
In April 2015, the Rajya Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, which was introduced in the House by a private member, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva. The Bill – also aimed at empowering the community – was cleared by the Cabinet on July 20. It allows for stringent punishment for crimes committed against transgender persons in India, which is home to 6 lakh people from the community, according to the 2011 Census.