International News

No credibility in ex-Taliban spokesperson’s claims of India, Afghanistan funding militants: Centre

The Pakistani military released a confessional video in which Ehsanullah Ehsaan claims that RAW and NDS helped the outfit to fight Islamabad.

HAJI MUSLIM/AFP

India on Wednesday dismissed the allegations made by former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsaan (pictured above left) that intelligence agencies in New Delhi and Afghanistan funded Taliban militants to wage war against Islamabad. India said there was no credibility to the claims, reported ANI.

Afghanistan, too, has refuted the allegations. A senior Afghan security official told Reuters that it was a “spin” by Islamabad. “Pakistan has always been pushing this narrative of being a victim of terrorism, while the fact is it sponsors and supports terrorist activities in Afghanistan and India,” the official said.

The reactions came after the Pakistan military released a “confessional” video of Ehsaan, whose real name is Liaquat Ali, in which he claimed that Indian intelligence body, the Research and Analysis Wing, provided funding and other assistance to the outfit. “The TTP leadership got their support, their funding and took money for every activity they did [from India]. They pushed TTP soldiers on the front lines to fight against the Pakistani Army and went into hiding themselves,” Ehsan said in the six-minute clip released by the Pakistani military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Taliban spokesperson further claimed that Afghanistan helps TTP members and other militants acquire Pakistani identity cards, and that the country’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, helps them get in touch with New Delhi’s RAW. “These [militant] organisations have their committees in Afghanistan, through which they communicate with NDS and through it, RAW. NDS gives them documents to easily move around in Afghanistan,” he added, according to Dawn.

Ehsan, who had also served as the spokesperson for TTP’s faction group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had surrendered to the Pakistani Army last week, according to ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor. He said he had left the militant group because at some point, he realised that the “leadership was functioning to serve its own interest and agendas”.

The video comes at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are on a downward spiral. Bilateral ties were further worsened by the recent death sentence awarded to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage. Islamabad has denied New Delhi’s request for consular access to Jadhav 16 times so far.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.