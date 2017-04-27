National News

Lokpal legislation is workable, no need to delay its implementation: Supreme Court tells Centre

The bench held that the amendments to the Act could also be enforced right away.

Sajad Hussain/AFP

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the legislation passed to appoint an anti-corruption ombudsman – a Lokpal – was a workable one and there was no need for the Centre to keep its implementation pending. “There is no justification for the government to hold the Lokpal Act in abeyance,” the bench said, adding that the amendments to the Act could also be enforced right away.

The top court also ruled that the chief justice of India will have the final say in choosing an eminent jurist to be part of the committee to select a Lokpal, according to Live Law. The panel will also include the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition and the Lok Sabha speaker.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Navin Sinha pronounced the ruling on a public interest litigation filed three years ago by NGO Common Cause. Represented by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, the organisation has sought the appointment of a Lokpal and Lokayuktas in accordance with the amendments made to the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which was passed in 2013.

On March 29, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that the appointment of a Lokpal would not be possible until the Parliament passes the necessary legislation. “Lokpal cannot be appointed in the current scenario as amendments regarding the definition of the Leader of Opposition in the Lokpal Act are pending in Parliament. The judiciary can’t dictate the legislature on this issue,” The New Indian Express had quoted Rohatgi as saying.

The Union government had said the absence of a Leader of Opposition on the five-member selection committee, which includes the prime minister, has hindered the Lokpal appointment process.

