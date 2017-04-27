Facebook rolls out customised camera effects for its 184 million users in India
Apart from the standard frames and effects, it has designed several others such as namaste and a few geo-specific experiences in Delhi and Mumbai.
Facebook on Wednesday rolled out a new feature exclusively for its Indian users – local camera effects. Apart from the standard frames and effects, the social media giant has designed several custom camera effects for India, such as namaste and a few geo-specific experiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other places.
The new features on Facebook Camera will be available in both the main app as well as on Messenger, reported The Indian Express. “India is a very important country to Facebook, and we’re proud to have more than 184 million monthly active people in India who use Facebook to connect with their friends and family and to build supportive communities online and offline,” the company said in a statement.
For Facebook Lite users, company introduced Reactions, which are an extension of the “Like” button. This version of the app was launched particularly for countries like India where internet connectivity is poor. Reactions were rolled out for the website and main app last year.
“The tools that we have announced today are just the beginning of how we want to help people in India have more creative ways to share directly from the Facebook experience,” Product Manager Adit Vaidya told The Economic Times.
The launch took place during an event titled “Facebook: A place to connect” in New Delhi. It was centered on three themes – Me, My Community and My World. During the event, the company showcased products such as Facebook Live, Facebook Lite, Full Camera etc.
“This event serves as an opportunity for our teams to listen and receive feedback from the community as we work to ensure everyone’s Facebook experiences is great, regardless of where they connect. We are building better experiences to work on all connections, devices and communities,” the company said, according to IANS.