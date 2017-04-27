Sports News

BCCI to take a huge pay cut as ICC’s revised financial model comes through

The Indian cricket Board will now receive $293 million, a major drop from the earlier amount of $570 million.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

In a major setback for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the International Cricket Council approved the new financial model in Dubai on Thursday. According to the new revenue distribution model, the Indian cricket board will now receive $293 million (Rs 1,949 crore).

Previously, the board was drawing an amount of $570 million (Rs 3,792 crore) due to its “Big Three” formula. According to this, the three nations with the highest revenue generation from the sport – Australia, England and India – would have a bigger say in the ICC.

Earlier, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar had proposed an additional 100 million dollars in the proposed revenue model for Indian cricket. However, the BCCI rejected the offer. With the new revenue model being approved, the England Cricket Board received 143 million dollars while Zimbabwe Cricket received 94 million dollars. The other seven Full Members will receive 132 million dollars each, while the Associate Members will receive a funding of 280 million dollars. This model was passed by a vote of 13 to 1.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said, “This is another step forward for world cricket and I look forward to concluding the work at the Annual Conference. I am confident we can provide a strong foundation for the sport to grow and improve globally in the future through the adoption of the revised financial model and governance structure.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.