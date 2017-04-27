Uttar Pradesh police launch helpline to ‘de-radicalise’ youth influenced by terror groups: Report
Those seeking help have been asked to contact officials on 0522-2304588 or 9792103156.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a helpline to help “de-radicalise youngsters” influenced by extremist groups like Islamic State and other terror operatives online, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. Anti-Terrorism Squad Inspector General Asim Arun said the identities of the families and the youth concerned would be kept anonymous. Those seeking help have reportedly been asked to contact officials on 0522-2304588 or 9792103156.
Arun said the initiative will involve clerics, parents, family members and friends of the “radicalised” youngsters to help them. Extremist groups were targeting youngsters in the age group of 15 to 25 years, the official said. “We have decided to lend support to such families as part of our de-radicalisation programme, launched after the arrest of three terror suspects on April 20. These suspects had radicalised six youths from Shamli and were planning to use them for terror activities in Bijnore,” Arun said.
“They will be told that no religion talks and promotes terrorism or violence,” he told the English daily. Police officials will visit the youngster’s home for a week and continue communication for another week at the police station, followed by surprise visits. “The frequency of meetings will be gradually reduced but will continue for at least a year,” Arun said.
Arun stated that the de-radicalisation of at least 25 youngsters was already underway, and that they would also be provided assistance in terms of education and employment opportunities. “The youths will be considered totally de-radicalised once they get married or are employed,” Arun said.
Arun said the youngsters currently under their scanner are from Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bijnore and Muzaffarnagar.