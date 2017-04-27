The big news: Three soldiers dead in militant attack in Kashmir’s Kupwara, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna died after battling cancer, and Narendra Modi flagged off the first flight under the Udan scheme from Shimla.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three soldiers killed, two militants shot dead in attack on Army camp in Kupwar, Kashmir: The group opened fire on the military’s artillery base near the LoC around 4 am.
- Actor Vinod Khanna dies in Mumbai: The 70-year-old MP had advanced bladder carcinoma.
- Narendra Modi flags off first flight under regional connectivity scheme from Shimla: Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will operate aircraft along the Delhi-Shimla route from an airport in Jubbarhatti in the suburbs of the state capital.
- Lokpal legislation is workable, no need to delay its implementation, Supreme Court tells Centre: The bench held that the amendments to the Act could also be enforced right away.
- BCCI to take a huge pay cut as ICC’s revised financial model comes through: The Indian cricket board will now receive $293 million, a major drop from the earlier amount of $570 million.
- Delhi Police will question 31 students over three days in JNU sedition case: This includes ex-students’ union Vice President Shehla Rashid, former students union president Satrupa and MP D Raja’s daughter Aparajitha Raja.
- Centre to source 250 bullet-proof, mine-protected vehicles for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh: The Home Ministry refuted reports that claimed casualties among security forces in the restive region was because of lack of financial resources.
- Religious freedom and tolerance deteriorating in India, says US panel report: The analysis accused the country’s police and judiciary of being biased and leaving minorities with ‘no recourse’ when they face communal violence.
- Several strikes target Damascus airport area in Syria: It is not yet clear whether the attack was caused by missile or airstrike.
- Tiger cub reared by dummy toy mother dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh reserve: With this, the forest has lost the third and last of the rescued litter to a viral infection.