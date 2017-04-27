quick reads

The business wrap: Maruti’s profits jumped 16% during Q4 of financial year, and 6 other top stories

Other headlines: South Korean automaker Kia Motors signed deal to set up Andhra plant, and Google India was ranked the country’s most attractive employer.

Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

  1. Maruti Suzuki reports 16% growth in last quarter of financial year 2016-2017: The company’s total profit was Rs 7,337 crore for the year.
  2. South Korean automaker Kia Motors signs deal to set up manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh: The company will invest $1.1 billion for the facility and start selling sedan and SUVs from 2019.
  3. Google India ranked the country’s most attractive employer, says Randstad survey: Competitive salary, job security, work-life balance remained the top priorities for the Indian employee while choosing a job.
  4. Facebook rolls out customised camera effects for its 184 million users in India: Apart from the standard frames and effects, it has designed several others such as namaste and a few geo-specific experiences in Delhi and Mumbai.
  5. Sahara chief Subrata Roy promises to pay Rs 2,000 crore to Sebi by July 15: If the cheque for the first installment is not realised by June 19, Roy will be sent to jail, the Supreme Court warned.
  6. Narendra Modi flags off first flight under regional connectivity scheme from Shimla: Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will operate aircraft along the Delhi-Shimla route from an airport in Jubbarhatti in the suburbs of the state capital.
  7. Sensex and Nifty end on a negative note after hitting record high a day before: Profit booking led to the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex to fall 104 points, National Stock Exchange Nifty by 0.10%.

