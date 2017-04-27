The business wrap: Maruti’s profits jumped 16% during Q4 of financial year, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: South Korean automaker Kia Motors signed deal to set up Andhra plant, and Google India was ranked the country’s most attractive employer.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Maruti Suzuki reports 16% growth in last quarter of financial year 2016-2017: The company’s total profit was Rs 7,337 crore for the year.
- South Korean automaker Kia Motors signs deal to set up manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh: The company will invest $1.1 billion for the facility and start selling sedan and SUVs from 2019.
- Google India ranked the country’s most attractive employer, says Randstad survey: Competitive salary, job security, work-life balance remained the top priorities for the Indian employee while choosing a job.
- Facebook rolls out customised camera effects for its 184 million users in India: Apart from the standard frames and effects, it has designed several others such as namaste and a few geo-specific experiences in Delhi and Mumbai.
- Sahara chief Subrata Roy promises to pay Rs 2,000 crore to Sebi by July 15: If the cheque for the first installment is not realised by June 19, Roy will be sent to jail, the Supreme Court warned.
- Narendra Modi flags off first flight under regional connectivity scheme from Shimla: Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will operate aircraft along the Delhi-Shimla route from an airport in Jubbarhatti in the suburbs of the state capital.
- Sensex and Nifty end on a negative note after hitting record high a day before: Profit booking led to the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex to fall 104 points, National Stock Exchange Nifty by 0.10%.