Pakistan insists Kulbhushan Jadhav’s trial was conducted in a ‘transparent’ manner

Pakistan on Thursday said the trial conducted in the case involving former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was “transparent” and was based on “specific evidence”, PTI reported. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said his “confessional video” had led to the dismantling of a terror network in the country.

Zakaria’s remarks came a day after India submitted an appeal on behalf of Jadhav’s mother in the Pakistani appellate court against his death sentence. Delhi had also sought visas for Jadhav’s parents and consular access to him.

“Kulbhushan is a spy, who was involved in terrorist activities,” Zakaria said, adding that they had enough evdidence against him. He also said that the decision to provide consular access to Jadhav would be taken on “merit”.

Zakaria further also claimed that in a recent confessional video, former Tehreek-e-Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan had “disclosed the presence” of India’s Research and Analysis Wing in Pakistan, Geo TV reported. “His statement exposed the real face of India,” Zakaria said.

Ehsan was captured last week by Pakistani military and a video confession of him was released in which he is says Indian and Afghan intelligence have provided safe havens to terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, The Hindu had reported.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday also sought Jadhav’s health certificate from Pakistan, PTI reported. “We haven’t seen, we haven’t met him,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay. “He has been in Pakistan’s custody for more than a year. So, the well-being and the state of health of Jadhav is a matter of great concern.”

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016. Pakistan had accused him of having entered the country through Iran and helping Baloch separatists, while working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing. Jadhav was charged with terrorism, sabotage and violating the country’s Foreigner Act. After his arrest, the Pakistani Army had released what they claimed was a “confessional video”.

Delhi has maintained that it will treat Jadhav’s sentencing as murder if Islamabad goes ahead with the execution. “The way in which the verdict has been given by the [Pakistani] Army court is not transparent and not in accordance with bilateral relations between the two nations,” Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said.