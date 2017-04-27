AADHAAR CONTROVERSY

Making Aadhaar mandatory is assault on individuals’ autonomy over their bodies, petitioners tell SC

Arguing against making it a must for income tax returns, lawyer Shyam Divan said it would alter relationship between the republic and its citizens

 & 
Wikimedia Commons

“Should the state be allowed to insist on submission of one’s biometric data to access benefits and services? How does such a stipulation affect the relationship between the state and the people under a progressive and dynamic Constitution like India’s?”

These were the central questions that senior counsel Shyam Divan chose to deal with during his two-hour long arguments before a two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday. He appeared for petitioners, including Magsaysay award winner Bezwada Wilson, challenging recent amendments to the Income Tax Act which made Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number issued to residents, mandatory to get Permanent Account Number and file income tax returns.

“The Constitution of India is not a charter of servitude,” he said. The Constitution protects the sovereign power of the people and places limitations on government control. In this manner, it protects the dignity of the individual, a concept enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution. “Otherwise, we would have to call it totalitarian. If allowed to be mandatory, this will a serious alteraction of the relationship between the republic and citizens,” he argued.

Autonomy over body

According to Divan, the Constitution provides for the individual’s autonomy over his or her body. It was for the individuals to choose whether they should part with something as intimate and personal as biometric data for any purpose. This was perhaps the idea behind making Aadhaar voluntary.

However, he said that by amending the Income Tax Act and introducing Section 139AA, which mandates compulsory quoting of the Aadhaar number to obtain PAN and file income tax returns, the government was trying to convert “what is a right into a duty”.

“The provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the Income Tax Act are in direct collision,” he added “Under Aadhaar Act, the whole system is voluntary. Under Income Tax Act, it is being made mandatory.”

Though this aspect of whether Aadhaar should be voluntary or mandatory is before a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, it was important to analyse it in the context of the Income Tax Act amendments as state was trying to withdraw a key right based on the concept of informed consent, he further added.

Divan said individuals had total autonomy over their bodies, except in specific conditions like imprisonment where the state is allowed to collect certain data like fingerprints for specific and limited purposes.

Quoting legal scholar John William Salmond, Divan said the idea of property included all legal rights. “A man’s primary property is his own person,” he said, drawing from Thomas Hobbbes and John Locke, influential Enlightenment philosophers who contributed to the concept of individual rights. Article 21 of Indian Constitution, which states that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law, protects the individual’s dominion over his or her body and therefore, the new income tax law went against Article 21.

Divan also argued that Section 139 AA creates two classes of income tax assessees and discriminates in favour of one. One class was people willing to give their biometric data to the state and the other unwilling to commit to such a system. This was in violation of Article 14, which promises the citizens equality before law.

However, the bench intervened and said Section 139 AA could be read as a penal provision for not following a certain rule. The judges wondered how penal provisions could be read as discriminatory. “If this argument is accepted and taken to the logical conclusion, every person could object to every penal provision,” the bench said. In this regard, the bench pointed out the people do give out their fingerprints to passports.

To this, Divan said that there was a logic and reasonableness in collecting such information for passports as the state had the duty to establish identity and protect an Indian citizen in case of situation on a foreign soil. As far as the income tax law goes, the petitioners, despite willing to pay income tax, are being differentiated because they do not want to subject themselves to a system that invades into their autonomy over their body.

Further, the lawyer said paying income tax was neither a benefit nor a service as envisaged in the Aadhaar Act. It was infact an extraction from the citizens, who agrees to it as one of the costs of civilisation.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will present his arguments on Tuesday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.