IMF says it is closely following Donald Trump’s economic policies
Managing Director Tao Zhang said the United States’ growth will boost global economy, but that it will involve a number of risks.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that it was keeping a close eye on the economic policies of Donald Trump’s administration in the United States. IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said in an interview to PTI that there is “considerable uncertainty” over specific policies, but details of the various proposals are necessary “to better understand their implications”.
Tao noted that fiscal expansion will boost US economic growth from 2.3% to 2.5%. While he believed this will prove fruitful for the global economy, he warned that it involved risks such as an “inward shift in policies and elevated policy uncertainty, an aggressive rollback of financial regulation and a faster-than-expected tightening of financial conditions”.
Regarding India, the IMF managing director said that rolling out the Goods and Services Tax will boost the country’s medium-term growth to above 8%. He believes that the economic reforms brought in by the Centre “will support strong and sustainable growth, going forward”.
“We are extremely impressed by the work being done [in India], and we expect it will pay off in terms of higher growth in the future,” Tao said, adding that GST will “enhance production and the movement of goods and services across Indian states”.
On April 22, the IMF had said the impact of demonetisation in India had subsided. “Some estimates point to about 75% of the cash being replaced,” Kenneth Kang, IMF deputy director of the Asia-Pacific Department, had said.
In January, the international body had pegged India’s growth rate for 2016 at 6.6% because of the effects of demonetisation. On April 19, IMF had said India will not lose the tag of being the fastest-growing economy in the world to China anytime soon.