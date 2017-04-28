Latest News

The big news: 2 more arrested in AIADMK’s Election Commission bribery case, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The TN government said no farmer had committed suicide due to drought, and a model has been convicted for conspiring to kill Madhur Bhandarkar.

  1. Two hawala operators arrested for giving money to Dinakaran’s middleman in EC bribery case: The Delhi Police searched the Chennai homes of the party leader and his aide, who were arrested for trying to bribe Election Commission officials.
  2. No Tamil Nadu farmer committed suicide because of drought, state tells Supreme Court: The Edappadi Palaniswami administration claimed the deaths were a result of ‘personal reasons’, age, illnesses and other reasons.
  3. Model Preeti Jain, two others convicted for conspiring to murder director Madhur Bhandarkar: The aspiring actor had allegedly paid someone to kill the filmmaker after she had told police Bhandarkar had raped her.
  4. WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption, but dissatisfied customers are free to quit, Facebook tells SC: The firm’s representative said that since the contract with its users was in the private domain, the apex court could not test its privacy policy.
  5. Jindal Steel chief Sajjan Jindal’s meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sparks speculation: The prime minister’s daughter denied reports that the meeting was held in secret and said the businessman was an old friend of her father’s.
  6. Indian cricket team not paid for successful home season in 2016-’17 yet, says report: Unnamed officials have said that the delay was caused by the BCCI’s disagreements with the Committee of Administrators and the ICC revenue model.
  7. Priyanka Gandhi denies link between her property purchases and Robert Vadra’s finances: She said insinuations claiming the same were part of a ‘malicious campaign to besmirch her reputation’.
  8. Sukma attack was because of soldiers sexually abusing tribal women, say Maoists: The outlawed Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) claimed the attack on CRPF personnel on Monday.
  9. Take action against cow vigilantes or ‘face allegations of complicity’, Human Rights Watch tells Centre: The NGO, in a report, accused senior BJP leaders of instigating ‘hate crimes’ in the guise of protecting the animal.
  10. Gautam Gambhir is sponsoring education of children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in Sukma: The former cricket captain’s foundation has already initiated the process.  
