The big news: 2 more arrested in AIADMK’s Election Commission bribery case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The TN government said no farmer had committed suicide due to drought, and a model has been convicted for conspiring to kill Madhur Bhandarkar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two hawala operators arrested for giving money to Dinakaran’s middleman in EC bribery case: The Delhi Police searched the Chennai homes of the party leader and his aide, who were arrested for trying to bribe Election Commission officials.
- No Tamil Nadu farmer committed suicide because of drought, state tells Supreme Court: The Edappadi Palaniswami administration claimed the deaths were a result of ‘personal reasons’, age, illnesses and other reasons.
- Model Preeti Jain, two others convicted for conspiring to murder director Madhur Bhandarkar: The aspiring actor had allegedly paid someone to kill the filmmaker after she had told police Bhandarkar had raped her.
- WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption, but dissatisfied customers are free to quit, Facebook tells SC: The firm’s representative said that since the contract with its users was in the private domain, the apex court could not test its privacy policy.
- Jindal Steel chief Sajjan Jindal’s meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sparks speculation: The prime minister’s daughter denied reports that the meeting was held in secret and said the businessman was an old friend of her father’s.
- Indian cricket team not paid for successful home season in 2016-’17 yet, says report: Unnamed officials have said that the delay was caused by the BCCI’s disagreements with the Committee of Administrators and the ICC revenue model.
- Priyanka Gandhi denies link between her property purchases and Robert Vadra’s finances: She said insinuations claiming the same were part of a ‘malicious campaign to besmirch her reputation’.
- Sukma attack was because of soldiers sexually abusing tribal women, say Maoists: The outlawed Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) claimed the attack on CRPF personnel on Monday.
- Take action against cow vigilantes or ‘face allegations of complicity’, Human Rights Watch tells Centre: The NGO, in a report, accused senior BJP leaders of instigating ‘hate crimes’ in the guise of protecting the animal.
- Gautam Gambhir is sponsoring education of children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in Sukma: The former cricket captain’s foundation has already initiated the process.