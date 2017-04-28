India, Cyprus sign four pacts, decide to act against ‘violence factories’
The two sides also agreed on the need for early reforms in the United Nations Security Council.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday discussed bilateral and regional issues and agreed on the need for all countries to act decisively against states that shelter and sustain “violence factories”, PTI reported. The two countries signed four pacts, including one on air services and cooperation in merchant shipping, the news agency added.
Issuing a joint statement with Anastasiades, Modi said India had always stood with Cyprus on crucial issues and firmly supported its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Noting that they had “detailed discussion” on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, Modi said, “We agreed on the need for all countries to decisively act against states that generate, support, shelter and sustain violence factories in our regions.”
The two sides also agreed on the need of early reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Modi expressed India’s appreciation for Cyprus’ support to India’s bid for inclusion in it as a permanent member.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on the Cypriot president, and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He started his five-day visit from Mumbai on April 25.