The big news: Delhi scraps holidays honouring public figures, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Centre told SC that it will not hold talks with separatists on Kashmir crisis, and four more Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur.

  1. After Uttar Pradesh, Delhi decides to scrap holidays commemorating public figures: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said states should learn from each other.
  2. Will hold talks with political parties, not separatists, Centre tells SC: The three-judge bench has asked the petitioner, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to suggest ways to restore normalcy in the Valley.
  3. Four more Congress MLAs join BJP in Manipur: Two legislators and at least 14 party workers had switched camps after the state Assembly elections.
  4. British police shoot woman during raid in London, say active terror plot ‘foiled’: The suspect is currently in hospital and her condition is said to be serious.
  5. Allahabad High Court stays bail granted to rape accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati: The former state minister is accused of raping a woman and molesting her daughter in 2014.
  6. Kerala hosts country’s first-ever athletics meet for transgender persons: At least 132 people took part in popular track and field events such as sprint, relay race, shot put and long jump.
  7. Indonesian female Islamic clerics issue fatwa against child marriage: According to UNICEF, one in four girls in the country are married off before the age of 18.
  8. After CBI, Enforcement Directorate registers case against Trinamool leaders in Narada sting operation: The matter was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the CBI’s FIR.
  9. SC rejects Kerala government’s appeal seeking death penalty for accused in Kochi rape and murder case: The state had filed a petition challenging the apex court’s September 2016 decision to commute the death sentence to seven-year imprisonment.
  10. Maoist’s body found 500 metres from the site of encounter of 25 CRPF personnel in Sukma: The security forces are carrying out a combing operation in the area.
