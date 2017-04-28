The big news: Delhi scraps holidays honouring public figures, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre told SC that it will not hold talks with separatists on Kashmir crisis, and four more Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After Uttar Pradesh, Delhi decides to scrap holidays commemorating public figures: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said states should learn from each other.
- Will hold talks with political parties, not separatists, Centre tells SC: The three-judge bench has asked the petitioner, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to suggest ways to restore normalcy in the Valley.
- Four more Congress MLAs join BJP in Manipur: Two legislators and at least 14 party workers had switched camps after the state Assembly elections.
- British police shoot woman during raid in London, say active terror plot ‘foiled’: The suspect is currently in hospital and her condition is said to be serious.
- Allahabad High Court stays bail granted to rape accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati: The former state minister is accused of raping a woman and molesting her daughter in 2014.
- Kerala hosts country’s first-ever athletics meet for transgender persons: At least 132 people took part in popular track and field events such as sprint, relay race, shot put and long jump.
- Indonesian female Islamic clerics issue fatwa against child marriage: According to UNICEF, one in four girls in the country are married off before the age of 18.
- After CBI, Enforcement Directorate registers case against Trinamool leaders in Narada sting operation: The matter was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the CBI’s FIR.
- SC rejects Kerala government’s appeal seeking death penalty for accused in Kochi rape and murder case: The state had filed a petition challenging the apex court’s September 2016 decision to commute the death sentence to seven-year imprisonment.
- Maoist’s body found 500 metres from the site of encounter of 25 CRPF personnel in Sukma: The security forces are carrying out a combing operation in the area.