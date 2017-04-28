Andhra Pradesh: At least 13 people drown as boat capsizes in lake
It is suspected that the accident took place because of overcrowding.
At least 13 members of a family drowned when their boat capsized in Erratimma Raju lake in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, reported ANI. While one person is still missing, local villagers managed to rescue four others.
Till late evening, as many as eight bodies were fished out while divers looked for the others. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sent his Cabinet colleague Paritala Sunita to the spot. He also spoke with the district collector and the superintendent of police to take stock of the situation.
The police told The Times of India that the accident happened when the family took a joy ride in a country boat. It is suspected that the boat capsized because of overcrowding. Besides, the family had refused to seek any help. “They did not know how to navigate the boat. Moreover, the boat was overloaded,” an official told daily.
Earlier this week, three people had drowned in Yamuna river near Allahabad. The police registered an FIR against the boatman who allegedly allowed people over the vessel’s capacity to earn extra money. In January, 24 people had drowned when a boat capsized in Ganga. The incident took place near the bank when the boat was carrying around 40 people for a free ride on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Patna.