The big news: Chief economic adviser says states should tax rich farmers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: North Korea defied world pressure to test-fire ballistic missile, and 23 people were arrested from Lucknow for an alleged petrol pump fraud.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rich farmers should be taxed, says Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian: He added that state governments can impose such taxes but the Centre has constitutional restriction.
- North Korea test fires ballistic missile, say US and South Korea: Donald Trump condemned the exercise and said it ‘disrespected the wishes of China’.
- At least 23 people arrested for petrol pump fraud in Lucknow: The dispensing machines at seven petrol pumps were allegedly fitted with a remote-controlled electronic chip to deliver less fuel to customers.
- After Uttar Pradesh, Delhi decides to scrap holidays commemorating public figures: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said states should learn from each other.
- Will hold talks with political parties, not separatists, Centre tells SC: The three-judge bench has asked the petitioner, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to suggest ways to restore normalcy in the Valley.
- Allahabad High Court stays bail granted to rape accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati: The former state minister is accused of raping a woman and molesting her daughter in 2014.
- IITs to set up wellness centres to help students deal with stress, says Prakash Javadekar: The authorities have also decided to provide a 20% quota to female students.
- After CBI, Enforcement Directorate registers case against Trinamool leaders in Narada sting operation: The matter was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the CBI’s FIR.
- British police shoot woman during raid in London, say active terror plot ‘foiled’: The suspect is currently in hospital and her condition is said to be serious.
- SC rejects Kerala government’s appeal seeking death penalty for accused in Kochi rape and murder case: The state had filed a petition challenging the apex court’s September 2016 decision to commute the death sentence to seven-year imprisonment.