My first 100 days as president been ‘just about most successful’ in US history: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said his first 100 days on the job have been “just about the most successful” in the country’s history, ABC News reported. In his weekly radio and web address to the nation, Trump said his administration had delivered on its campaign promise of “bringing back jobs”.

“I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration have been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” Trump said as he completed 100 days as president on Saturday. “Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soared – reaching higher than any time in 9 years. Perhaps the greatest change of all is the renewal of the American Spirit. As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then the sun will always shine on our very Glorious Republic,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“Most importantly, we are bringing back jobs. You asked the people of Michigan; you asked the people of Ohio; you can ask the people of Pennsylvania. See what is happening. See the car companies come roaring back in. They don’t want to leave. They want to stay here. They want a piece of the action,” Trump said.

During an interview with Reuters, Trump admitted to being surprised at how challenging his role turned out to be. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” Trump said.

His tenure so far has been marked by contentious policies and programmes including restrictions imposed on people travelling from several Muslim-majority countries into the United States and going on an offensive in Syria and Afghanistan.

The controversial president and his administration has a record of making sweeping and sometimes inaccurate statements, often referred to alternative facts. After his inauguration as president, his Press Secretary Sean Spicer had said, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.” His claims were contradicted by social media users with photographic evidence.