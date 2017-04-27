The big news: Congress calls Modi’s comments on triple talaq insignificant, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sacked a close adviser, and Digvijaya Singh was removed as Congress’ in-charge in Goa and Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Do not look at triple talaq through a political lens, says Narendra Modi: Speaking at the Basava Convention, the prime minister called upon the reformers of the community to fight for the rights of Muslim women.
- Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif fires adviser over security meeting being leaked to Dawn: The meeting that was reported by the Pakistan daily had highlighted an alleged rift between the military and civilian government.
- Digvijaya Singh removed as Congress’ general secretary in Goa, Karnataka: The party had won the most seats in Goa’s Assembly polls but could not manage to cobble together an alliance to form the government.
- My first 100 days as president were ‘just about the most successful’ in US history, says Donald Trump: North Korea fired a ballistic missile as the new president completed 100 days in office.
- Farmer suicides are caused by lack of ‘spirituality’, claims Ravi Shankar: The Art of Living founder said yoga and pranayam would help farmers ease their ‘suicidal tendencies’.
- Will introspect and course correct, says Arvind Kejriwal on MCD poll defeat: The Delhi chief minister conceded that AAP made mistakes and added that the need of the hour was action, not excuses.
- Google’s Sundar Pichai received almost $200 million as compensation in 2016: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, attributed the numbers to the Indian-born executive’s ‘numerous successful product launches’.
- Uttarakhand HC issues legal notice to river Ganga soon after it is declared a ‘living entity’: The High Court asked it and other respondents to explain why land on the riverbank was given to construct a garbage dump.
- Dawood Ibrahim’s health is fine, says aide Chhota Shakeel while dismissing media reports: Reports had said the underworld don, who is based in Karachi, had been admitted to a hospital and was in critical condition.
- A woman’s choice to love has to be respected, says Supreme Court: The apex court said there was no room for chauvinism and that a man should not put his ‘ego on a pedestal and abandon the concept of civility’.