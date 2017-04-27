International News

Turkey blocks Wikipedia after accusing it of running a ‘smear campaign’

The government said it will revoke the ban if the online encyclopaedia removed offensive content against the country.

Gary Cameron/Reuters

Turkey on Saturday blocked all access to online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, apparently for having articles that claimed links between Ankara and terror groups, reported AFP. “After technical analysis and legal consideration…an administrative measure has been taken for this website,” Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority said.

The Turkish government cited a law that allows it to ban access to websites it deems obscene or a threat to national security to maintain public order. The communications ministry said Wikipedia had tried to run a “smear campaign” against Turkey, reported state-run news agency Anadolu. “Instead of coordinating against terrorism, it has become part of an information source which is running a smear campaign against Turkey in the international arena,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the Turkish news agency.

Turkey Blocks, a monitoring group, said the ban on all language editions of Wikipedia websites was detected on Saturday morning, Reuters reported. “The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country,” the group added.

The government had also warned Wikipedia to remove the offending content, however, the website has refused to do so, Anadolu reported. The ban will be lifted if Wikipedia removed the content in question, it added. According to the law, BTK communications has to submit its ban to a court within 24 hours, who will then decide whether the ban should be upheld or not.

“Access to information is a fundamental human right. Turkish people, I will always stand with you to fight for this right,” Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote on Twitter. In a statement, Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting Wikipedia, said it was seeking judicial review of the decision. “We are committed to ensuring that Wikipedia remains available to the millions of people who rely on it in Turkey,” the organisation said according to CNN.

The government has been accused of blocking access to social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of militant attacks in the country. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the past has said that measures are needed due to the security threat that Turkey faces.

