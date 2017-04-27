The big news: Congress calls Modi’s triple talaq remarks appeal for votes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CRPF has suspended road opening duties in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar for two weeks, and the EC will call a meeting to discuss EVM tampering.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Do not look at triple talaq through a political lens, says Narendra Modi: Speaking at the Basava Convention, the prime minister called on the reformers of the community to fight for the rights of Muslim women.
- CRPF suspends road opening duties in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, for two weeks: A senior officer said the security forces will focus on anti-Maoist operations for the time being.
- Election Commission to announce an ‘open challenge’ to all to discredit EVM manipulation claims: EC chief Nasim Zaidi said political parties will be called for a meeting to clear their doubts over the voting machines.
- Turkey blocks Wikipedia after accusing it of running a ‘smear campaign’: The government said it will revoke the ban if the online encyclopaedia removed offensive content against the country.
- Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif fires adviser over security meeting being leaked to Dawn: The meeting that was reported by the Pakistan daily had highlighted an alleged rift between the military and civilian government.
- Digvijaya Singh removed as Congress’ general secretary in Goa, Karnataka: The party had won the most seats in Goa’s Assembly polls but could not manage to cobble together an alliance to form the government.
- My first 100 days as president were ‘just about the most successful’ in US history, says Donald Trump: North Korea fired a ballistic missile as the new president completed 100 days in office.
- Farmer suicides are caused by lack of ‘spirituality’, claims Ravi Shankar: The Art of Living founder said yoga and pranayam would help farmers ease their ‘suicidal tendencies’.
- Google’s Sundar Pichai received almost $200 million as compensation in 2016: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, attributed the numbers to the Indian-born executive’s ‘numerous successful product launches’.
- Will introspect and course correct, says Arvind Kejriwal on MCD poll defeat: The Delhi chief minister conceded that AAP made mistakes and added that the need of the hour was action, not excuses.