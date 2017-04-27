The big news: Narendra Modi calls for an end to VIP culture on Mann ki Baat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to public life after 20 years, and health groups welcomed the Centre’s ‘Test and Treat’ HIV policy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- New India is about ‘EPI – Every Person is Important’, not VIPs, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister urged the youth to lessen the use of technology, get out of their comfort zone and gain new experiences.
- Afghan warlord appeals for peace after 20 years in exile: Often called the ‘Butcher of Kabul’, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar urged the Taliban to end the ‘meaningless and unholy war’ in the country.
- Centre’s ‘Test and Treat’ HIV policy will ‘end the AIDS epidemic’ in India by 2030, says UN group: Health Minister JP Nadda had said the government was working on a national plan to rid the country of the disease in the next seven years.
- Journalist accused of abetting soldier’s suicide gets anticipatory bail: The Bombay High Court also expressed doubts about whether the case would merit allegations under the Official Secrets Act.
- Russian Police detain protestors urging Vladimi Putin to not run for president again: At least 1,500 people in Moscow submitted a petition asking him to not participate in the elections next year.
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets clean chit from the Election Commission in office of profit case: The poll panel said it had found no merit in the plea that had sought the AAP leader’s disqualification as a legislator.
- Turkey blocks Wikipedia after accusing it of running a ‘smear campaign’: Wikimedia Foundation, which supports the online encyclopaedia, said it was seeking judicial review of the decision.
- Section 144 imposed in Khammam, Telangana, a day after chilli farmers vandalise market yard: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has alleged that Opposition leaders had organised the protest as part of a political conspiracy.
- Scientists have solved the century-old mystery behind Antarctica’s ‘Blood Falls’: The brine content in the water, which oxidises as it comes in contact with air, gives it the strange colouring, a new study has found.
- Election Commission to announce an ‘open challenge’ to all to discredit EVM manipulation claims: EC chief Nasim Zaidi said political parties will be called for a meeting to clear their doubts over the voting machines.