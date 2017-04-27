quick reads

The big news: Narendra Modi calls for an end to VIP culture on Mann ki Baat, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to public life after 20 years, and health groups welcomed the Centre’s ‘Test and Treat’ HIV policy.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. New India is about ‘EPI – Every Person is Important’, not VIPs, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister urged the youth to lessen the use of technology, get out of their comfort zone and gain new experiences.
  2. Afghan warlord appeals for peace after 20 years in exile: Often called the ‘Butcher of Kabul’, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar urged the Taliban to end the ‘meaningless and unholy war’ in the country.
  3. Centre’s ‘Test and Treat’ HIV policy will ‘end the AIDS epidemic’ in India by 2030, says UN group: Health Minister JP Nadda had said the government was working on a national plan to rid the country of the disease in the next seven years.
  4. Journalist accused of abetting soldier’s suicide gets anticipatory bail: The Bombay High Court also expressed doubts about whether the case would merit allegations under the Official Secrets Act.
  5. Russian Police detain protestors urging Vladimi Putin to not run for president again: At least 1,500 people in Moscow submitted a petition asking him to not participate in the elections next year.
  6. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets clean chit from the Election Commission in office of profit case: The poll panel said it had found no merit in the plea that had sought the AAP leader’s disqualification as a legislator.
  7. Turkey blocks Wikipedia after accusing it of running a ‘smear campaign’: Wikimedia Foundation, which supports the online encyclopaedia, said it was seeking judicial review of the decision.
  8. Section 144 imposed in Khammam, Telangana, a day after chilli farmers vandalise market yard: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has alleged that Opposition leaders had organised the protest as part of a political conspiracy.
  9. Scientists have solved the century-old mystery behind Antarctica’s ‘Blood Falls’: The brine content in the water, which oxidises as it comes in contact with air, gives it the strange colouring, a new study has found.
  10. Election Commission to announce an ‘open challenge’ to all to discredit EVM manipulation claims: EC chief Nasim Zaidi said political parties will be called for a meeting to clear their doubts over the voting machines.
