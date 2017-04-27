International News

‘We are not fake news’: American media hits back at Trump for skipping correspondents’ dinner

He is the first US president to skip the event since Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Donald J Trump/via Facebook

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked the media during an evening rally in Pennsylvania to mark his 100th day in office. To cheers, he accused broadcasters and newspapers of running “fake news” and said that if their job was to be honest and tell the truth, then they deserved “a big, fat failing grade”, The Independent reported. He also made it a point to say he was skipping the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, held on the same day.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?” he said.

Trump became the first US president to skip the event since an injured Ronald Reagan gave it a miss in 1981. However, the White House Correspondents’ Association did not mince words while hitting back at Trump. “We cannot ignore the rhetoric that has been employed by the president about who we are and what we do,” association president Jeff Mason told a ballroom of journalists, who gave him a standing ovation, The Washington Post reported. “We are not fake news. We are not failing news organisations. And we are not the enemy of the American people.”

Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of Watergate fame said good journalism was more crucial to a free society than ever in a climate of increasing hostility between the White House and the press. “Richard Nixon tried to make the conduct of the press more the issue in Watergate instead of the conduct of the president and his men,” Bernstein said. “We tried to avoid the noise and let the reporting speak.”

Woodward directed his message directly to the absent Trump. “Mr President, the media is not fake news,” he said. “Let’s take that off the table as we proceed. Whatever the climate, whether the media is revered or reviled, we should and must persist, and I believe we will. Any relaxation by the press will be extremely costly to democracy.”

On Friday, Trump had said his first 100 days on the job had been “just about the most successful” in the country’s history. In his weekly radio and web address to the nation, Trump said his administration had delivered on its campaign promise of “bringing back jobs”.

“I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration have been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” Trump had said. “Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soared – reaching higher than any time in nine years. Perhaps the greatest change of all is the renewal of the American Spirit. As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then the sun will always shine on our very Glorious Republic.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.