The big news: Pakistan to extend Mumbai attacks mastermind’s detention, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two suspected cattle thieves were lynched by a mob in Nagaon district of Assam, and Nirmala Sitharaman rejected DMK’s Hindi imposition charge.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed will remain under house arrest for 90 more days: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s three-month detention period was to end on Sunday.
- Two suspected cattle thieves lynched by mob in Nagaon district of Assam: The victims were spotted by some people from the village to be ‘unlawfully lifting cattle’ from a grazing field, the police said.
- Centre trying to impose Hindi by dubbing regional films, says DMK president MK Stalin: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the allegations.
- Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck dies in accident near Mount Everest in Nepal: The 40-year-old slipped and fell at the base of Mount Nuptse, a smaller peak in the area.
- BJP seeks to bring an end to Karnataka feud, sacks four state unit members: State president BS Yeddyurappa and senior leader KS Eshwarappa were involved in a game of one-upmanship in the southern state.
- ‘Silence Zones’ declared around hospitals, religious places in Kamrup district, Guwahati city: Areas within 100-metre radius of courts and educational institutes have also been notified.
- American media hits back at Trump for skipping correspondents’ dinner, says ‘we are not fake news’: He is the first US president to skip the event since Ronald Reagan in 1981.
- Madhya Pradesh minister gifts wooden bats to 700 brides to beat husbands if they turn alcoholic: Gopal Bhargava, however, advised the women to first try to talk their partners out of the habit.
- Airstrikes in northern Hama province of Syria kill eight rescue workers: The victims belonged to the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, that operates in rebel-held areas of the war-torn country.
- India register dominant 3-0 win against New Zealand in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Harmanpreet Singh led the way for the Roelant Oltamans’ side with two goals.