The big news: Turk president says multi-party talks can end Kashmir crisis, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Fuel prices were hiked marginally, and the US military said coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria had killed 352 civilians since 2014.
- Turkish president says ‘multilateral talks’ involving his country can end Kashmir dispute: In an interview to a news channel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was in favour of both nations becoming members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
- Petrol price hiked by 1 paise a litre, diesel by 44 paise: The rates will be higher after taking local value added taxes into account.
- At least 352 civilians died in coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria since 2014, says US military: Independent monitoring bodies, however, arrived at much higher tallies – some as high as more than 3,000.
- Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed will remain under house arrest for 90 more days: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s three-month detention period was to end on Sunday.
- Bombay HC stays Maharashtra government’s order on domicile-based quota in medical, dental colleges: In a resolution passed on Thursday, it had proposed 67% reservation for students who were born in the state or had lived there for at least 15 years.
- Two suspected cattle thieves lynched by mob in Nagaon district of Assam: The victims were spotted by some people from the village to be ‘unlawfully lifting cattle’ from a grazing field, the police said.
- Jaipur Police launch female patrols to prevent crimes against women: Armed with batons and walkie-talkie sets, 52 policewomen will stand guard outside public places from 7 am to 11 pm on eight-hour shifts.
- Suspected militants lob grenade at Khanyar Police Station in Srinagar: The number of people injured or killed was unclear.
- American media hits back at Trump for skipping correspondents’ dinner, says ‘we are not fake news’: He is the first US president to skip the event since Ronald Reagan in 1981.
- Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck dies in accident near Mount Everest in Nepal: The 40-year-old slipped and fell at the base of Mount Nuptse, a smaller peak in the area.