Jammu and Kashmir: Two Indian soldiers killed in exchange of fire in Poonch near LoC
There has been no official confirmation yet, but a Defence Ministry spokesperson said they were trying to get details of the alleged ceasefire violation.
Two Indian soldiers were killed on Monday in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy firing was reported along the Line of Control with Pakistan in the district, where the Indian forward post at Kerni was targeted, according to The Indian Express.
There has been no official confirmation on the casualties yet, but Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said they were trying to get details of the incident. One of those who died was an Indian Army soldier and the other was a Border Security Force jawan, according to TV reports.
Pakistani troops are believed to have targeted the post around 8.30 am with rockets and mortar shells. The injured troops were taken to a hospital, but two of them succumbed to their injuries. Exchange of fire between the two sides is still on.
There have been several such incidents of alleged ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the recent past. In April alone, there were five such reports. In March, Poonch had witnessed two ceasefire violations.
On March 12, the trade centre at Chakanda Bagh – the main stop for vehicles crossing the LoC – was targeted by Pakistani shelling. The Army had said that forces from across the border had used mortars and Indian guards had responded immediately. On March 13, as well, there was heavy firing along the border.