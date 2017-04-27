The big news: Two soldiers killed in exchange of fire near LoC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC ordered Justice CS Karnan to undergo a medical test, and the US said that at least 352 civilians had died in Iraq and Syria since 2014.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two Indian soldiers killed in exchange of fire in Poonch near LoC: There has been no official confirmation yet, but a Defence Ministry spokesperson said they were trying to get details of the alleged ceasefire violation.
- Supreme Court orders medical examination of Calcutta HC’s Justice CS Karnan: The High Court judge said he was not willing to undergo any test and denied having any mental illness.
- At least 352 civilians died in coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria since 2014, says US military: Independent monitoring bodies, however, arrived at much higher tallies – some as high as more than 3,000.
- Isro to launch ‘South Asia’ satellite GSAT-09 on May 5: Narendra Modi had called it India’s gift to Saarc member countries.
- Twitter to partner with Bloomberg to stream 24-hour television news: The company has yet to name the channel that will be available to Twitter users soon.
- Van driver beaten up for honking at cattle in Bihar, could lose vision in his left eye: The police said the accused had gathered villagers to assault the 30-year-old after his blaring horn had sent the animals running.
- Turkish president says ‘multilateral talks’ involving his country can end Kashmir dispute: In an interview to a news channel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was in favour of both nations becoming members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
- The Real Estate Regulation Act kicks in from today, but only 13 states and UTs have notified rules: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has clarified that the law only seeks to regulate the sector ‘for the benefit of all’, not ‘strangulate’ it.
- Election Commission to seek five-year ban on candidates named in cash-for-votes cases: The poll panel will write to the Law Ministry asking for changes to The Representation of the People Act, 1951.
- Heavy discounts, driver incentives increase Ola’s losses threefold to Rs 2,313 crore in 2015-2016: However, the cab-hailing firm’s revenue grew seven times to Rs 758.23 crore from that the previous financial year.