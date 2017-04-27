Bengaluru: Case registered against Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting passenger

A case had been registered against an Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting a woman passenger, ANI reported on Monday. The incident took place in Bengaluru on April 27, NDTV reported.

The accused, Ravikumar, allegedly stopped the car en route to the destination after picking up the customer, 30, from her office in Kormangala at 2.30 am. She said he then began reversing the vehicle. “He was looking back as he was reversing the car and before I realized, his hands were on my chest,” she said in her complaint. “He grabbed me. I screamed and told him to stop the car, but he kept driving.”

The woman said she managed to get out of the car, but the accused kept following her, even after threatening to inform the police. She managed to get help at a local hospital. Ola officials said the driver’s background check had not produced anything objectionable, India Today reported.

In another incident, the Mumbai Police arrested a driver associated with the taxi aggregator for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 32-year-old woman from Sewri on April 10, Hindustan Times reported. RAK Marg Police identified the accused as Ghatkopar resident Shadabh Mohammad Ibrahim Shaikh.

In her complaint, the Mumbai resident said Shaikh had convinced her to sit in his car using the ruse of discussing a babysitting vacancy. She said she was on her way to pick up her seven-year-old son from school.

“Once the woman sat next to him, the driver pounced on her and asked her to be his friend,” an unidentified police official told Hindustan Times. “He insisted that she give him her mobile number and even snatched her phone. When the woman resisted, Shaikh started the car. She tried to raise the alarm, but realised that he had locked all the doors and rolled up the windows.”

While the woman managed to escape, the accused snatched her phone. Police officials said they tracked him using the data from her phone.

Last year, two Ola drivers were arrested within the matter of one week – one in Delhi and one in Mumbai, Huffington Post reported.