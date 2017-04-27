CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN

Bengaluru: Case registered against Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting passenger

The accused stopped the car en route to the destination after picking up the customer from her office at 2.30 am, the complainant said.

A case had been registered against an Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting a woman passenger, ANI reported on Monday. The incident took place in Bengaluru on April 27, NDTV reported.

The accused, Ravikumar, allegedly stopped the car en route to the destination after picking up the customer, 30, from her office in Kormangala at 2.30 am. She said he then began reversing the vehicle. “He was looking back as he was reversing the car and before I realized, his hands were on my chest,” she said in her complaint. “He grabbed me. I screamed and told him to stop the car, but he kept driving.”

The woman said she managed to get out of the car, but the accused kept following her, even after threatening to inform the police. She managed to get help at a local hospital. Ola officials said the driver’s background check had not produced anything objectionable, India Today reported.

In another incident, the Mumbai Police arrested a driver associated with the taxi aggregator for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 32-year-old woman from Sewri on April 10, Hindustan Times reported. RAK Marg Police identified the accused as Ghatkopar resident Shadabh Mohammad Ibrahim Shaikh.

In her complaint, the Mumbai resident said Shaikh had convinced her to sit in his car using the ruse of discussing a babysitting vacancy. She said she was on her way to pick up her seven-year-old son from school.

“Once the woman sat next to him, the driver pounced on her and asked her to be his friend,” an unidentified police official told Hindustan Times. “He insisted that she give him her mobile number and even snatched her phone. When the woman resisted, Shaikh started the car. She tried to raise the alarm, but realised that he had locked all the doors and rolled up the windows.”

While the woman managed to escape, the accused snatched her phone. Police officials said they tracked him using the data from her phone.

Last year, two Ola drivers were arrested within the matter of one week – one in Delhi and one in Mumbai, Huffington Post reported.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.