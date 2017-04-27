state news

Karnataka BJP infighting: ‘Confusion’ in the party will end in a few days, says BS Yeddyurappa

The party state unit chief also expressed confidence in winning 150 seats out of 224 in the next Assembly elections.

IANS

Bharatiya Janata Party President in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa on Monday said the “confusion” within the state party unit will end in the next three to four days, PTI reported. His remarks came amid the ongoing infighting in the Karnataka unit of the party.

After the party’s poor performance in the recently-held bye-elections in Karnataka’s Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly seats, the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa had rebelled. In an apparent show of strength, Eshwarappa had floated Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical forum of Dalits and backward classes. Yeddyurappa loyalists had also launched a campaign to have Eshwarappa removed as MLC leader of Opposition.

“All confusion will end. It won’t repeat again. Our party national president Amit Shah has taken this task,” Yeddyurappa said on Monday. The leader also said that the BJP will contest in all 224 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and said he was confident that the party will win more than 150 seats.

Shah had sent BJP National Secretary Muralidhar Rao to Karnataka to resolve the crisis. Rao had held meetings with party’s state leaders, as Eshwarappa held a convention to “save” the organisation. BJP’s central leadership on Saturday had fired two office-bearers, one each from Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa’s camps.

“No one can or should question the decisions taken, those who have committed mistakes should rectify,” Yeddyurappa said.

The internal war has come as a challenge to the national leadership ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls as it attempts to wrest back the state from the Congress.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.