Karnataka BJP infighting: ‘Confusion’ in the party will end in a few days, says BS Yeddyurappa
The party state unit chief also expressed confidence in winning 150 seats out of 224 in the next Assembly elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party President in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa on Monday said the “confusion” within the state party unit will end in the next three to four days, PTI reported. His remarks came amid the ongoing infighting in the Karnataka unit of the party.
After the party’s poor performance in the recently-held bye-elections in Karnataka’s Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly seats, the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa had rebelled. In an apparent show of strength, Eshwarappa had floated Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical forum of Dalits and backward classes. Yeddyurappa loyalists had also launched a campaign to have Eshwarappa removed as MLC leader of Opposition.
“All confusion will end. It won’t repeat again. Our party national president Amit Shah has taken this task,” Yeddyurappa said on Monday. The leader also said that the BJP will contest in all 224 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and said he was confident that the party will win more than 150 seats.
Shah had sent BJP National Secretary Muralidhar Rao to Karnataka to resolve the crisis. Rao had held meetings with party’s state leaders, as Eshwarappa held a convention to “save” the organisation. BJP’s central leadership on Saturday had fired two office-bearers, one each from Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa’s camps.
“No one can or should question the decisions taken, those who have committed mistakes should rectify,” Yeddyurappa said.
The internal war has come as a challenge to the national leadership ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls as it attempts to wrest back the state from the Congress.