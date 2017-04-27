The big news: Pakistan denies its forces mutilated Indian soldiers’ bodies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Justice Karnan barred any physical check-up ordered by the SC, and militants killed several policemen and bank officials in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two Indian soldiers killed in exchange of fire with Pakistan near LoC, their bodies mutilated: The Indian Army said it would retaliate, though Pakistan has denied any wrongdoing.
- Supreme Court orders medical examination of Calcutta HC’s Justice CS Karnan: The high court judge said he was not willing to undergo any test and denied having a mental illness.
- Militants kill five police and two bank officials in cash van heist in Kashmir: The attackers opened fire while the police personnel were in the van in Pumai village.
- Digvijaya Singh kicks up row by saying, “Telangana Police has set up bogus site, is radicalising Muslim youths”: In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader asked if the alleged operation had the approval of the chief minister.
- TTV Dinakaran and aide in judicial custody until May 15 in EC bribery case: Police told the special court that the two accused were not required for the custodial interrogation yet.
- Gujarat BJP MP claims he was drugged and filmed after lawyer accuses him of rape: The Valsad legislator claimed the woman and her associates had threatened to release ‘objectionable’ photos of him if he did not give them Rs 5 crore.
- Former British PM Tony Blair says he will return to politics to fight Brexit: But the 63-year-old leader said he will not contest in the June 8 parliamentary elections.
- Time has come to make more aggressive effort to deepen economic ties with Turkey, says Narendra Modi: Hydrocarbon, wind and solar energy common area of interest between the two countries, the prime minister said.
- The Real Estate Regulation Act kicks in from today, but only 13 states and UTs have notified rules: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has clarified that the law only seeks to regulate the sector ‘for the benefit of all’, not ‘strangulate’ it.
- India rise to third place in ICC ODI rankings, South Africa retain top spot: The squad gained three points in the latest update and is ahead of New Zealand by two.