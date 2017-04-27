Casteism will end, politics of ‘rashtra bhakti’ will sustain: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
He announced that liquor shops will not be allowed along highways, or near religious places and educational institutions.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday said politics of nepotism, casteism and appeasement will soon end, PTI reported. “Only politics of development and ‘rashtra bhakti’ will sustain,” he said at the two-day Bharatiya Janata Party meeting in Lucknow. Senior party leaders, including Amit Shah, state office bearers and hundreds of delegates are expected to attend the meeting on Tuesday.
The chief minister also announced that under a new excise policy, the state will soon disallow ban liquor shops along highways, religious places and near educational institutes. Adityanath further ordered state-run schools to put up pictures of faculty members on school walls. The step is being taken to verify whether those teachers whose pictures have been put on display, attend schools regularly or not, IANS reported.
Adityanath has also issued a schedule under which he will meet state MPs every Friday between 4 pm and 5 pm and legislators every Monday and Friday, IANS reported. The meetings will be conducted to provide immediate redressal of problems the public faces in the state, Adityanath said in a letter addressed to all legislators.
Meanwhile, Adityanath refused to meet the family members of former state minister Gayatri Prajapati – accused of rape – PTI reported his wife to have claimed. “I am confident that my husband will get justice. We will make another attempt to have a word with the chief minister,” she said. Prajapati had been arrested on March 15 for allegedly gangraping a 35-year-old woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.