The big news: Jaitley says sacrifice of two soldiers will not go in vain, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India rejected Turkish President Erdogan’s offer to mediate talks on Kashmir, and MHA’s fact-finding team will investigate the Sukma attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two Indian soldiers killed in exchange of fire with Pakistan near LoC, their bodies mutilated: The Indian Army said it would retaliate, though Pakistan has denied any wrongdoing.
- India rejects Turkish President Erdogan’s offer to mediate talks with Pakistan on Kashmir: MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said it was a bilateral matter, and that ‘Kashmir is an issue related to terror’.
- Home Ministry will set up fact-finding committee to investigate Maoist attack in Sukma: Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday night to discuss the attack which killed 25 CRPF men.
- In new document, Hamas accepts Palestinian state in territories occupied by Israel with 1967 borders: The group, which controls the Gaza Strip, said change in its stance on does not include ‘ceding any rights’ to Israel.
- AAP’s Amanatullah Khan resigns from core committee as party members demand his expulsion: Khan had alleged that senior leader Kumar Vishwas tried to overthrow party chief Arvind Kejriwal after their loss in the Delhi civic body polls.
- Pro-Vidarbha activists use blood to sign resolution seeking separate state: Champion of the cause, former Advocate General Srihari Aney, sent the document to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- BCCI nominates cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna award: However, the cricket body has not recommended anyone for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.
- Digvijaya Singh kicks up row by saying, “Telangana Police has set up bogus site, is radicalising Muslim youths”: In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader asked if the alleged operation had the approval of the chief minister.
- Supreme Court orders medical examination of Calcutta HC’s Justice CS Karnan: The high court judge said he was not willing to undergo any test and denied having a mental illness.
- Former British PM Tony Blair says he will return to politics to fight Brexit: But the 63-year-old leader said he will not contest in the June 8 parliamentary elections.