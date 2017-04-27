quick reads

The big news: Jaitley says sacrifice of two soldiers will not go in vain, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: India rejected Turkish President Erdogan’s offer to mediate talks on Kashmir, and MHA’s fact-finding team will investigate the Sukma attack.

PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Two Indian soldiers killed in exchange of fire with Pakistan near LoC, their bodies mutilated: The Indian Army said it would retaliate, though Pakistan has denied any wrongdoing.
  2. India rejects Turkish President Erdogan’s offer to mediate talks with Pakistan on Kashmir: MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said it was a bilateral matter, and that ‘Kashmir is an issue related to terror’.
  3. Home Ministry will set up fact-finding committee to investigate Maoist attack in Sukma: Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday night to discuss the attack which killed 25 CRPF men.
  4. In new document, Hamas accepts Palestinian state in territories occupied by Israel with 1967 borders: The group, which controls the Gaza Strip, said change in its stance on does not include ‘ceding any rights’ to Israel.
  5. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan resigns from core committee as party members demand his expulsion: Khan had alleged that senior leader Kumar Vishwas tried to overthrow party chief Arvind Kejriwal after their loss in the Delhi civic body polls.
  6. Pro-Vidarbha activists use blood to sign resolution seeking separate state: Champion of the cause, former Advocate General Srihari Aney, sent the document to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  7. BCCI nominates cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna award: However, the cricket body has not recommended anyone for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.
  8. Digvijaya Singh kicks up row  by saying, “Telangana Police has set up bogus site, is radicalising Muslim youths”: In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader asked if the alleged operation had the approval of the chief minister.
  9. Supreme Court orders medical examination of Calcutta HC’s Justice CS Karnan: The high court judge said he was not willing to undergo any test and denied having a mental illness.
  10. Former British PM Tony Blair says he will return to politics to fight Brexit: But the 63-year-old leader said he will not contest in the June 8 parliamentary elections.  
