India is claiming that soldiers’ bodies were mutilated to divert attention from Kashmir: Pakistan
Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif said these ‘baseless’ allegations’ were an ‘attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives’.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif on Monday night rejected India’s allegations that its Army had killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies. Calling them “baseless allegations”, he said it was an attempt to divert attention from the Kashmir crisis and “demonise” the Pakistan Army.
“Indian allegations of Pakistani incursion on the LoC are baseless. It is a deplorable attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives,” Asif said on Twitter.
The minister defended the his country’s armed forces and said it upholds the “highest standards of professional conduct”. Asif added that Islamabad expects “prudence” from India so bilateral tensions do not go out of hand. “We remain fully committed to peace along the LoC...Violation of LoC and question of mutilation of bodies does not arise at all.”
Asif’s statements echoed those of Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. Earlier on Monday, Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria had said that the Pakistani Army “will never disrespect a soldier”, also denying allegations of ceasefire violation. “Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers is also false.”
Meanwhile, political leaders in India condemned the brutality. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley called it a “reprehensible and inhumane act” and promised retaliation from the Indian armed forces. Congress Spokesperson Anand Sharma attacked the central government for its policies on Kashmir.
The soldiers were killed in Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch near the LoC. Heavy firing was reported after two Indian forward posts at Kerni were targeted. One of the troops who died was an Indian Army soldier and the other was a Border Security Force jawan.